Hazardous surf warning for Northern Rivers

Surf Life Saving NSW are warning rock fishers, swimmers, surfers, and recreational boat to exercise caution in the water this weekend as the forecast of hazardous conditions prompted them and the Bureau of Meteorology to issue a warning to beachgoers.

The warning extends over the entire coastline and is expected to be in place for at least the next 48 hours.

A southerly swell has been forecast to continue to steadily build throughout Friday and is likely to intensify tomorrow with peaks of over 3m expected in some areas.

Stronger conditions are expected further offshore, and with coastal wind warnings also in place it is important for people to be aware of the rapidly changing environment.

Offshore conditions are likely to be significantly stronger while southern facing beaches and exposed rock platforms are expected to bear the brunt of the weather.

At this stage it is anticipated that the hazardous swell conditions will continue well into Sunday before gradually easing into next week.

Rock fishers in particular are encouraged to wear a life-jacket and be aware of the swell period, especially as they get on and off exposed rock platforms.

With most of the state's beaches remaining unpatrolled for another month, SLSNSW lifesaving manager Matt Du Plessis is urging the public to be aware of the changing conditions.

"It's important that anyone looking to head to the beach this weekend is aware of these hazardous conditions and factors it into their planning,” he said.

"A great first port of call is the BeachSafe App or website which provides an overview of all patrolled beaches, beach closures and other important safety information which is particularly handy in winter.”

Mr Du Plessis said if people were not confident of their abilities they should stay on the beach.

"While we do have emergency assets on call, it does take time for them to get to you,” he said.

"So if you have any doubt about your abilities to handle the conditions it's safer not to go out.”

General Safety Tips During Hazardous Surf Conditions:

Avoid rock fishing and water activities on exposed beaches/rock-shelves

Only swim at patrolled beaches, between the red & yellow flags. See www.beachsafe.org.au for patrolled locations/times

Check the official Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) forecast before undertaking rock fishing and water activities

Boaties should seek advice from Marine Rescue NSW and always wear a lifejacket

If witnessing an in-water emergency dial Triple Zero - Police

Useful Links:

BeachSafe Website - https://beachsafe.org.au/

Bureau of Meteorology - http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/

Marine Rescue NSW - http://www.marinerescuensw.com.au/boating-safety