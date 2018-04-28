Hazardous surf warning for North Coast

Hazardous beach conditions at Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head.

Hazardous beach conditions at Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head. Marc Stapelberg

A POWERFUL swell is hitting the Ballina and Byron coastlines this morning creating dangerous conditions for beachgoers, anglers and boaters.

The Bureau of Meterology is advising that surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming.

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas, the Bureau warns.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.