Hazardous surf conditions but lovely spring weekend ahead

The BOM has issued a dangerous surf warning for the Byron Coast. Surf Life Saving NSW

SURFERS and fishermen are being warned for hazardous surf for the Byron Coast over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology have released a Hazardous Surf Warning to advise that people should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

Saturday will have areas of fog in the early morning.

It will be a sunny day with light winds.

The overnight temperatures will fall to between 4 and 8 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.

Sunday will see Areas of morning fog and a mostly sunny day.

Light winds will become north to northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h during the day.

Overnight temperatures will fall to between 6 and 10 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology dangerous surf fishermen surfers weather

Lismore Northern Star
