Hazardous seas makes for difficult rescue of surfers

YESTERDAY afternoon the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance New South Wales to Tallows Beach, Byron Bay to reports of two missing males who had not returned to shore after surfing in the area.

The informant to the missing males was a friend of the surfers and stated the three surfers got into distress, however he was able to self-rescue himself but had lost sight of this surfing mates.

Search initiated involving police, ambulance, Surf Lifesaving & NSW Marine Rescue.

Due to the hazardous sea state below the Cape Byron cliff face water rescue craft were unable to access the area.

The two males were located by the helicopter crew at the base of Cape Byron where the Ambulance New South Wales Critical Care Paramedic was winch inserted to.

Both males were winched out of the location and flown to awaiting ambulances.

Both males were treated for minor cuts and abrasions and transported to Byron Bay District Hospital by ambulance for observation.

