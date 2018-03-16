Menu
Wild weather conditions off the coast of Lennox Head.
Weather

HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS: Stay out of the water

16th Mar 2018 4:19 PM

A HAZARDOUS surf warning has been issued for much of the NSW coastline, including Byron coastal areas.

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

Lismore Northern Star
