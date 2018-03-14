Menu
Shark nets have been removed from North Coast beaches due to impending bad weather.
Weather

You might want to think twice about that ocean swim

14th Mar 2018 1:07 PM

SHARKS nets will not be in the water on North Coast beaches from today due to approaching bad weather.

The Department of primary Industries said via twitter all North Coast shark nets were to be removed due to an approaching low pressure weather system.

They said nets would be returned to the water when conditions allowed.

SMART drumlines were not put in the water today at Ballina and Evans Head.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming along the Byron Coast.

BoM reports said ex-Tropical Cyclone Linda has transitioned into a vigorous subtropical low in the past few hours.

The system was expected to move generally to the southwest during today before taking on a more southerly track on Thursday, and was expected to remain offshore of the southern Queensland coast.

At its closest approach to the coast, the remains of Tropical Cyclone Linda will generate large waves and dangerous surf conditions about exposed southern Queensland beaches. Tides are also expected to be higher than normal, particularly on Thursday morning's high tide. A Severe Weather Warning is current for these conditions.

Hazards:

Dangerous surf conditions are expected about exposed southern Queensland beaches during today and Thursday.

Tides are expected to be higher than normal, particularly on Thursday morning's high tide.

Lismore Northern Star
