BE AWARE: The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service will conduct two hazard reductions burns in the Northern Rivers region in coming days. Photo: John Grainger
News

Hazard reduction burns to commence this week

Jackie Munro
28th Apr 2020 12:30 PM
NORTHERN Rivers residents are asked to stay aware of two planned hazard reduction burns this week.

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service North Coast branch has scheduled two more hazard reduction burns in the Northern Rivers area for the coming days.

NPWS said their hazard reduction program for 2020 is focused on essential burns to protect park neighbours, assets, significant habitat and promote ecological cycles.

“Undertaking burns when conditions are right to ensure they are safe and effective is an important part of managing the potential risk of bushfire to communities and the environment before next summer,” a NPWS statement said.

All burns across NSW will continue to be co-ordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service to ensure the impact on the community, including from smoke, are assessed at a regional level.

Details on specific burns will be made available in advance on the Rural Fire Service website, ‘Fires Near Me’ app, and on NPWS Alerts website.

According to National Parks and Wildlife Service all hazard reduction burns over 50 hectares will be assessed by the NSW RFS in conjunction with NSW Health as required to ensure smoke impacts are minimised.

For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit NSW Health or the Asthma Foundation.

For up to date information on these, and other, planned hazard reduction activities, visit the NSW Rural Fire Service website.

Toonumbar National Park – Tuesday, April 28

Weather permitting, a two-day burn will commence today (Tuesday) in the Toonumbar National Park area and will be continued tomorrow.

NPWS said this will reduce fuel in around 530 hectares of bushland in Toonumbar National Park to help protect a telecommunications tower complex and forestry plantations from potential bushfire.

It will also support the growth of native jute, which needs fire to encourage regeneration.

Called the Roseberry Plantation Hazard Reduction, it will be carried out along Toonumbar Forest Drive and Tower Road in a gated area which is closed to the public.

The burn will be completed on Friday by aerial ignition via the helicopter to be used in the nearby the Long Creek hazard reduction.

It is expected smoke will be visible all week in the broader area northwest of Kyogle.

Please use caution when driving on nearby roads.

Border Ranges National Park – Friday, May 1

On Friday, May 1 around 870 hectares is scheduled for hazard reduction burn in the remote upper catchment of Findon Creek north of Old Grevillia in the Border Ranges National Park.

Called the Long Creek Hazard Reduction, this burn will be undertaken by helicopter aerial ignition.

The aim is ecological maintenance of the grassy forest types in the area for the conservation of the Eastern Bristle Bird.

Smoke will be visible in the broader area for a number of days.

Lismore Northern Star

