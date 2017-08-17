29°
News

Hazard burning had no contingency plans

Alison Paterson
| 17th Aug 2017 9:53 AM
HOT STUFF: It might look green out there but dry conditions combined with stronger winds make for hazardous condition for fuel reduction fires. The RFS is asking landowners to have contingency plans in place.
HOT STUFF: It might look green out there but dry conditions combined with stronger winds make for hazardous condition for fuel reduction fires. The RFS is asking landowners to have contingency plans in place. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NONE of the fires requiring Rural Fire Service assistance on the Northern Rivers this week had contingencies in place in case they did not burn as planned.

NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector Helen Carlos said it's been a challenging few days.

She said landowners must plan for worst-case scenarios in case of wind changes causing fires to spread more quickly and cross over into neighbouring paddocks and properties.

"All the fires we attended were started by people who had hazard reduction burns, but either had not notified neighbours, RFS fire control or had not put in place any contingencies if the wind picked up and they could not contain the fire to their property,” she said.

"The Fredericks Rd, Caniaba is still being patrolled and it started when the landowner decided to place rubbish at the base of a tree and light it up, so we had crews out there twice on Wednesday.”

Insp Carlos said communication is the key to safe buring off.

"Their neighbours were very worried about their cattle as well as the fire moving closer to structures on their property,” she said.

"By having a conversation with your neighbours so they are aware and see a plume of smoke they understand what's going on.”

Insp Carlos said the land owner is now having the tree professionally removed on Thursday.

"A tree can burn for a long time and it can burn for months, not the wisest decision which could have been made on a day with warm weather,” she said.

"People need to remember permits will be needed from September 1 for any hazard reduction and claiming they had been burning off for years without permits would not be tolerated.”

Ins Carlos said the Lollback Firetrail has been also declared extinguished.

Meanwhile, NSW Fire & Rescue duty commander inspector Gary White said the Ballina fire at the old golf links is still smoking.

"It will be smouldering for most the day and there will still be smoke in and around the Shelley Beach area,” he said.

"We had a few calls about it yesterday but the smoke has dropped down today and we have crews regularly monitoring the situation since 6am today.”

Insp White said although Thursday is expected to be slightly cooler, the stronger winds mean people need to still be aware of the high fire danger.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bushfires hazard burns nsw fire & rescue nsw rfs rural fire service

Hogan holds firm on Australia Day date

Hogan holds firm on Australia Day date

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has slapped down Lismore City Council over their planned abolition of January 26.

Girls were refused bail after house trash charges

GIRLS CHARGED: Lismore Police arrested three teenage girls regarding alleged property damage to a youth home in Keen St, Lismore, The trio were bail refused and will appear in court today.

Three young females bail refused in Lismore

Fawcett Bridge to close for load testing

Fawcett Bridge will close for load testing.

Closure to test current load capacity on bridge

Tunnel work means traffic diversions for motorists

The new Tintenbar to Ewingsdale Pacific Highway upgrade was officially opened by local MP Kevin Hogan, NSW Roads Minister Duncan Gay and Acting Prime Minister Warren Truss at the Byron Bay tunnels on the Pacific Motorway. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Essential maintenance work inside the St Helena Tunnel

Local Partners

'Beef capital' compliments its title with EKKA win

THE team won the open class beef cattle competition with two steers.

Factory reopens after devastating fire

Australian Rainforest Products officially reopen their lemon myrtle factory in the Channon. From left Scott Powell, Melissa Powell, CEO Darren McCoy and CFO Henrik Ekstrom.

LEMON myrtle factory officially reopened after devastating fire.

Bee Gees music is 'stayin' alive' 40 years later

HOT HITS: The Australian Bee Gees Show is coming to the Northern Rivers.

Show celebrates 40 years of Saturday Night Fever

Expo to help you discover your career

Do you know someone who would benefit from a Careers expo?

Richmond Valley youth are invited to careers expo on August 28.

Connect with North Coast artists on 2017 Mud Trail

On the path of the 2017 North Coast Mud Trail.

"To have completed a piece created by your own hands...is special.”

The two stars who intimidated Chris Hemsworth

HE plays a superhero on the big screen, but Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he was ‘weirdly shaken’ when he met two other big name actors.

Sam Newman: How a Playboy magazine changed everything

The new crew of The Footy Show.Source:Supplied

How a Playboy magazine changed everything.

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

Leah says she was ‘incredible disappointed’ with Matty J.

BACHELOR evictee's controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Inia Maxwell and John Eales in a scene from the documentary John Eales Reveals: The Haka.

Rugby legend is on a quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition/

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

Mother-daughter duo passes Top of the Lake test

Alice Englert, Jane Campion and Nicole Kidman pose for a photograph at the Top of the Lake: China Girl Australian premiere in Sydney.

Alice Englert is a feisty addition to the cast of mum's crime drama.

What's on the big screen this week

Idris Elba in a scene from the movie The Dark Tower.

IDRIS Elba debuts as the Gunslinger in The Dark Tower.

World class luxury in exclusive Cypress Villas

5/99 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 4 3 2 $2,150,000 to...

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

&quot;Yengalah&quot; an architectural masterpiece - environmentally conscious design

84 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated on a north-east facing 4193m2 (1acre) elevated plateau overlooking Byron Bay and its stunning coastline is this truly unique and incredible property. The...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 $770,000 to...

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

North Facing Onto Private Reserve

3/7 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 $640,000 to...

Situated in a boutique complex of only 5, this spacious townhouse is more like a house than a townhouse. A path leads past the shared pool and relaxation area...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1,3 & 4/6- Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - SOLD Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the soft sand of...

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction