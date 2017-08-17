Hazard burn plan vital

HOT STUFF: It might look green out there but dry conditions combined with stronger winds make for hazardous condition for fuel reduction fires. The RFS is asking landowners to have contingency plans in place.

UPDATE: Thursday 2:20pm

NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector Helen Carlos has reported fire-fighters have had a busy afternoon as temperatures have sorted and wind gusts increased.

Insp Carlos said firefighters from Clunes brigade took two fire appliances and have now extinguished a burn on an Eltham property which got out of control.

"Someone was burning off and it escaped their pile, but not the property,” she said.

"A crew of six and two vehicles, a slip-on and a tanker, assisted the landowner and it now under control.”

Currently RFS crews are also on route to a fire near Sextonville and another near Peacock Creek.

"One fire is at Sextonville south-west of Kyogle and we sending crews to have a look and we also a crew from Bonalbo heading to a fire at Peacock Creek,” she said.

Thursday 9:53am

NONE of the fires requiring Rural Fire Service assistance on the Northern Rivers this week had contingencies in place in case they did not burn as planned.

NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector Helen Carlos said it's been a challenging few days.

She said landowners must plan for worst-case scenarios in case of wind changes causing fires to spread more quickly and cross over into neighbouring paddocks and properties.

"All the fires we attended were started by people who had hazard reduction burns, but either had not notified neighbours, RFS fire control or had not put in place any contingencies if the wind picked up and they could not contain the fire to their property,” she said.

"The Fredricks Rd, Caniaba is still being patrolled and it started when the landowner decided to place rubbish at the base of a tree and light it up, so we had crews out there twice on Wednesday.”

Insp Carlos said communication is the key to safe buring off.

"Their neighbours were very worried about their cattle as well as the fire moving closer to structures on their property,” she said.

"By having a conversation with your neighbours so they are aware and see a plume of smoke they understand what's going on.”

Insp Carlos said the land owner is now having the tree professionally removed on Thursday.

"A tree can burn for a long time and it can burn for months, not the wisest decision which could have been made on a day with warm weather,” she said.

"People need to remember permits will be needed from September 1 for any hazard reduction and claiming they had been burning off for years without permits would not be tolerated.”

Ins Carlos said the Lollback Firetrail has been also declared extinguished.

Meanwhile, NSW Fire & Rescue duty commander inspector Gary White said the Ballina fire at the old golf links is still smoking.

"It will be smouldering for most the day and there will still be smoke in and around the Shelly Beach area,” he said.

"We had a few calls about it yesterday but the smoke has dropped down today and we have crews regularly monitoring the situation since 6am today.”

Insp White said although Thursday is expected to be slightly cooler, the stronger winds mean people need to still be aware of the high fire danger.