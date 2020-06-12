Hayes hoping import can win ratings battle

CHECK OUT OUR SECOND STORY: Jamie Mott is making up for lost time. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty

Though it is mid-winter David Hayes is regarding Saturday's meeting at The Valley as pivotal to the spring prospects of three of his team's horses that are running.

They are former English galloper Biometric, Sikorsky and Crosshaven.

Hayes said his older gallopers Biometric and Sikorsky needed to win to increase their ratings so they could run in better races.

"I'm thinking they are nice horses for a race like the Toorak Handicap but both need to lift their ratings points by at least 10 points to get in," Hayes said.

Trainer David Hayes has spring plans for English import Biometric. Picture: AAP

Biometric made his Australian debut at Caulfield recently and Hayes was pleased with the effort.

"He's a smart horse, he won the Britannia over 1600m at Royal Ascot and you have to be a good horse to win that race," he said.

"His work and his trials and jump-outs also say he's a horse which would be able to measure up in a race like the Toorak. That's the level of horse he is to me."

Biometric is $4.60 to win the Travis Harrison Cup (1600m) and will be ridden by Craig Williams.

Sikorsky, who is a $2.70 chance in the Dynamic Print Group Handicap (1600m), was just beaten on the same day at Caulfield in the last stride by All Too Huiying. Hayes said things didn't work out for Sikorsky, who was stuck in an awkward spot during the run.

"It was a good run and it was full of merit," he said. "He's drawn a bit awkwardly and he's never run at The Valley. I'm hoping though he can make one run and be too strong."

Hayes is also looking towards the spring with two-year-old gelding Crosshaven ($3 favourite), who runs in the opening race.

"His debut win was very good at Geelong and it rated really highly," he said. "He's a promising young horse who could be a good miler and I'd be looking at the back end of the spring at a race like the Carbine Club Stakes."

Crosshaven scored an impressive debut win at Geelong last month. Picture: Reg Ryan

Mott working hard to make up for lost time

Coming back after a broken leg, Jamie Mott knew he was in for a tough time.

The leading jockeys had been forced to stay and ride in Melbourne due to the pandemic, so competition for rides was fierce. It took Mott aback just how competitive.

"It's been crazy. You've got no choice other than to do a bit extra, whether it's riding a couple of extra ones in trackwork and trials or getting about the state riding," Mott said.

"If you don't do that, you're not going to get many chances. You've got to work harder than you normally would. You ride in trials or jumpouts or trackwork and then it's off to the races."

Last weekend Mott rode for four consecutive days in all parts of the state - Donald, Flemington, Swan Hill and Mornington. After riding at Flemington last Saturday he headed to Bendigo overnight to cut time off his trip to Swan Hill.

"It's working out well, though, and I'm close to being at my peak," he said. "A double at Donald and then another one at Swan Hill felt good."

At Swan Hill, Mott claimed a feature race when he won the Elvstroem Classic on Rock The Ring for Lindsay Park. He then won at Mornington on Monday on Twain's Express, and continued his fine start to June when he won on Walking Flying at Sale on Wednesday.

He has ridden six winners since last Friday.

Mott, 32, broke his tibia, fibula and ankle in November in a Cranbourne race fall.

He underwent surgery but after three months a scan found his leg had not healed.

A second opinion from orthopaedic surgeon Dr Andrew Opie resulted in more surgery in late February and the insertion of a thick rod.

Jamie Mott returned to the winners’ circle at Sale last month. Picture: Getty Images

Amazingly, Mott was back riding by May 11. He undertook a strenuous exercise regimen to return to fitness.

"With gyms closed it wasn't easy," he said. "My physio Helen Walker gave me 20 different strengthening exercises to do every day.

"I was as fit as I could be on returning, and we eat healthy so I only had to lose a couple of kilos. I'm nearly 100 per cent fit. Each week I'm better than the week before."

Mott splits his trackwork time between Lindsay Park's stable at Flemington and John McArdle's Mornington team. Mott has two rides at the Valley on Saturday, frontrunner Mockery and backmarker ­Jamaican Hurry.

