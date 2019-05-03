Hayden locks down his spot

TOP GUN: New recruit Hayden Hansen playing for Ballina in the NRRRL.

NEW lock Hayden Hansen has been a handy addition for Ballina and will be a key player against Cudgen in Ladbrokes Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League Sunday.

The 24-year-old arrived at the club after starting the season with Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast and is best known for his time at Redcliffe in the Queensland Cup.

He was dynamic in his first game off the bench at Ballina and has been playing lock in a team that already boasts the likes of Michael Dwane and Jack Durheim who could both play in the same position.

Hansen came to Ballina from his association with front-rower Nicholas Ritter and fullback Oliver Regan from their time at Redcliffe.

He also knows new English front-rower Andrew Bracek from playing overseas in England last year.

"Hayden is a real workhouse and he's had an unreal start to the season for us,” Ballina captain-coach Jamie Lyon said.

"He's probably been our best player. There was the connection with Oliver and Nic at Redcliffe and that's basically what got him here.

"I'm trying to fit everyone in at the moment, with the strike and versatility that Michael Dwane has it just made sense to move him from lock to centre.

"We need to get him more ball and make sure he's involved because he's a really dangerous player.

"We definitely have the personnel. I think everyone will be looking to improve on how we finished in that second half last weekend.”

The Seagulls lost its first game of the season against Murwillumbah last weekend 22-20 after giving up a 20-6 lead at half-time.

It was a game they should have won, especially against a bigger pack that should have been worn down against a lighter Seagulls side.

Cudgen is struggling, having not won a game since the first round and coach Mark O'Grady has declared tomorrow's game is a must-win.

"It has to start this week otherwise we are going to fall too far behind and be playing a lot of catch up,” O'Grady said.

"Hopefully we have had all of our injuries out of the way.

"They have a good junior base there, which has been good for the last few years, and with Jamie Lyon's experience they will be full of beans.”

Kick-off at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff, is 2.45pm.

In other games tomorrow, Northern United host Casino in what should be an entertaining game at Crozier Field, Lismore. Evans Head also plays tomorrow against Kyogle at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head. Both games kick-off at 2.45pm.

Local derbies highlight the Sunday games with Byron Bay playing Mullumbimby at Red Devil Park. Tweed Coast host Murwillumbah at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.

All games Sunday have four grades playing from 10.45am. Marist Brothers have the bye.

LADDER

Murwillumbah 8

Byron Bay 7

Tweed Coast 6

Ballina 6

Casino 6

Kyogle 6

Northern United 4

Cudgen 3

Marist Brothers 2

Mullumbimby 0

Evans Head 0