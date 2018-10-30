Hawks sever ties with premiership hero

Will Langford’s wings have been clipped by the Hawks.

AFTER 72 games in the brown and gold, Hawthorn have made the call to cut 2014 premiership star Will Langford from their list.

Langford played a key role in helping the Hawks to a gran final victory over the Sydney Swans with 21 disposals, six tackles and three goals in the decider..

Unfortunately his play since has failed to live up to the hype and culminated in him only playing six senior games in 2018 as he fought through injuries and form issues.

The shock call comes despite Langford still having a year to run on his current contract with the club.

"At the end of the season we sat down with Will to discuss his future. Will made it clear that he wanted to be a one club player and that if he wasn't playing for the Hawks then he would prefer to move on to the next chapter in his life," Hawthorn's GM of Football Graham Wright said.

"That being the case we reached a mutual decision to delist Will and we wish him all the best in life outside of football.

"Will leaves the game as a premiership player, and we are incredibly grateful for his service to Hawthorn over the past eight years."

Will Langford will be chasing a new club. Picture: MICHAEL KLEIN

At only 26 years of age, Langford still has plenty of life left in his football career, however his remarks he wanted to remain a one-club player could see him call time on his future in the AFL.

Along with Langford the Hawks also cut fan favourite Brendan Whitecross.

"Brendan has spent a long time at our footy club, having joined the Hawks in the 2007 draft. He is a life member and an amazing clubman," Wright said.

"Unfortunately for Brendan his career has been interrupted with injuries, however he has always shown great resilience and determination in the face of adversity. We are rapt that he was finally able to get some reward for all his hard work and finish his time at the Hawks with a VFL premiership.

"We wish Brendan, his wife Kelly and their family all the best for their next adventure."

The club has also signed Ryan Schoenmakers, Teia Miles, Ricky Henderson and Marc Pittonet.

James Cousins, David Mirra and Conor Glass have all been upgraded to the Hawks' senior list.