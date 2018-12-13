Menu
TRAINING HARD: Tom Mitchell of the Hawks leads a sprint during a Hawthorn Hawks training session.
Hawks keen to make most of pre-season camp on Coast

Steele Taylor
by
12th Dec 2018 6:38 PM
Hawthorn will have one eye on the sky during their Sunshine Coast pre-season camp, starting on Thursday.

The Hawks will be based in the region for 10 days but there is the threat of rain and thunderstorms.

"Hopefully, it's the standard Sunshine Coast (summer) and we get good weather in the morning, when we can train, and then it (a storm) comes in the afternoon," the club's physical performance manager Luke Boyd said.

The humidity should be above 80 per cent on some days but training in warm conditions is one of the reasons the Hawks continue to choose the region as a destination.

They have had pre-season camps in the region for six of the past eight years.

"A bit of heat is always good," Boyd said.

The players will be put through their paces but there will be a more concerted focus on bonding at this camp.

"We've always used it as a great opportunity to be together as a team, to spend time together (but) we want to do more of that this time," Boyd said.

"Camps are a great time to get some work done but also to get to know each other really well.

"It's not all about smashing players and seeing how much work they can get done and making it hard."

The Hawks have been perennial forces in the AFL during the past decade, including premierships in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

They have missed the finals once in the past nine years and were semi-finalists last year.

With the likes of Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O'Meara and Chad Wingard in their ranks they are expected to be a threat again.

