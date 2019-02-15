Having a laugh with the Red Devils

Former NRL stars Bryan Fletcher and Todd Carney spoke at a sports lunch in Byron Bay today.

Former NRL stars Bryan Fletcher and Todd Carney spoke at a sports lunch in Byron Bay today. Mitchell Craig

FORMER NRL stars turned television funny men Bryan Fletcher and Nathan Hindmarsh brought their rugby league comedy act to a Byron Bay sports lunch today.

They were joined on stage by Byron Bay's star signing Todd Carney, who is captain-coach at the Red Devils in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this season.

It was light-hearted entertainment from Fletcher and Hindmarsh while Carney used the afternoon as a chance to engage with the Byron Bay community.

More than 100 turned out.

"We're really happy with the response and I think it's lived up to everyone's expectations,” Red Devils club president Ben Webber said.

"It was always going to be a bit light-hearted and we wanted to bring a bit of extra fun into the pre-season.

"It's good to see some familiar faces around; there are a few old boys we haven't seen here in a while.

"We want to move forward together as a club and it's great for people to to meet Todd and see what he's about.”

Fletcher and Hindmarsh played for Australia and NSW, with more than 500 NRL games between them at the Parramatta Eels, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters.

They are a big part of the popular Matty Johns Show on Fox Sports, where they have their own segment called Fletch and Hindy.

Premiership-winning Penrith Panthers lock Scott Sattler was the MC while former Cronulla and Parramatta halfback Jeff Robson also attended.

Sattler captain-coached Byron Bay in 2013 and endorsed the Red Devils bringing in Carney.

He said the 32-year-old still had the ability to play NRL.

Meanwhile, Byron Bay and Lennox Head juniors will get their chance to rub shoulders with NRL legend and NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler tomorrow.

Fittler will arrive in Lennox Head this afternoon as part of his Hogs for the Homeless charity motorcycyle ride.

He has been part of the charity event since it started in 2013 and will be joined by Ian Schubert, Mark O'Meley, Michael Buettner and NSW women's player Kezie Apps.

There will be a junior coaching clinic on the beach in front of the Lennox Hotel at 4pm.