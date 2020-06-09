Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAVING A BLAST: Year 8 Endeavour STEM class students from L-RCooper, Page, Elanor, Ciara and Sam prepare their rockets for a test flight.
HAVING A BLAST: Year 8 Endeavour STEM class students from L-RCooper, Page, Elanor, Ciara and Sam prepare their rockets for a test flight.
News

Having a blast building their very own rockets

Cath Piltz
9th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY'RE clever and have been accepted into a specialist class, but can these Year 8 students actually make their own working rockets?

It's a mission that has been gladly accepted by the Kadina High School STEM class, and now they are in action mode.

They must build their own rocket to safely courier a raw egg from launch to landing.

Science teacher Matt Rolfe said 17 students applied for the specialist class, which they are allowed to take by sustituting one period each of their maths and science classes.

 

>>> Northern Rivers Business stories

 

ROCKET MAN: Kadina High School year 8 Endeavour STEM student Obi readies the launcher to test the class rockets. Photo: Cath Piltz
ROCKET MAN: Kadina High School year 8 Endeavour STEM student Obi readies the launcher to test the class rockets. Photo: Cath Piltz

 

"They're still doing their science, they're still doing their maths, and because we expect more from them, they're expected and they do complete the same amount of work in one period less a fortnight than the other kids," Mr Rolfe said.

The Endeavour STEM class of 17 students are in the process of designing rockets to enter into the Australian Youth Rocketry Championship.

Here, they must build their own rocket to safely courier a raw egg from launch to landing.

 

>>> Northern Rivers Development stories

 

HAVING A BLAST: Year 8 Endeavour STEM class students from L-R Cooper, Page, Elanor, Ciara and Sam prepare their rockets for a test flight. Photo: Cath Piltz
HAVING A BLAST: Year 8 Endeavour STEM class students from L-R Cooper, Page, Elanor, Ciara and Sam prepare their rockets for a test flight. Photo: Cath Piltz

 

"From the science point of view, there's physics involved, there's chemistry with what's going on within the motors," Mr Rolfe said.

"From a maths point of view, we've got to look at the trajectory of the rocket, where the rocket's going to hit apogee and whether or not it's going to pop out at the right time and blow the nose cone at the right time and all those things.

"The trigonometry comes into it, and these guys are in Year 8 and normally they wouldn't be taught this level until Year 10 at least.

"Some of the physics they are doing is Years 11 and 12 level. So, we push them really hard."

With all the problem-solving skills, critical and creative thinking put to the test, these rocket scientists are set to blast well into the future.

kadina high school northernrivers education northernrivers science northernrivers technology rocket space stem
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New SCU superhuman technology wins NASA’s approval

        premium_icon New SCU superhuman technology wins NASA’s approval

        News NEW research has caught the attention of NASA with a technology development that could potentially heal wounds in days rather than weeks.

        Family's tribute to ‘all-round legend’ shark attack victim

        premium_icon Family's tribute to ‘all-round legend’ shark attack victim

        News Family thank heroic surfers who tried to save him

        Claims a council committee has become ‘unworkable’

        premium_icon Claims a council committee has become ‘unworkable’

        News THE chair of a council audit and risk committee says it has become a “political...

        • 9th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
        Unexpected critter rescued from letterbox

        premium_icon Unexpected critter rescued from letterbox

        News A NIMBIN woman got a shock while checking her letterbox at the weekend.

        • 9th Jun 2020 12:00 PM