Proposal to name reserve after Arakwal champion

THE Geographical Names Board is seeking community feedback on a proposal from Byron Shire Council and the community to name a reserve in Suffolk Park as Linda Vidler Park.

The site was informally known as the Suffolk Park Recreation Grounds and it includes the Suffolk Park Community Garden, the adjacent skate park, tennis court and children's playground, on Beech Drive, opposite Coogera Circuit.

The proposed name seeks to commemorate prominent local citizen Linda Vidler (1938 - 2009).

Through the Native Title process, Linda Vidler and her sisters undertook to negotiate for the preservation of sites of significance in Byron Bay that were under threat of development.

What transpired was the creation of three Arakwal indigenous Land Use Agreements, Co-management of Arakwal National Park and Cape Byron Trust, and freehold title to lands for the Arakwal people.

The creation of Arakwal National Park was recognised internationally as an effective model to resolve native title claims and honoured by an award from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Chair of the Geographical Names Board Narelle Underwood said the board was encouraging community comment before it considered the proposal.

"It is important that place names reflect the character and history of the local area and community," she said.

"We want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to provide their feedback on the proposed name."

Details of the proposal can also be viewed and submissions lodged on the Geographical Names Board's website.

Alternatively, email submissions can be sent to ss-gnb@customerservice.nsw.gov.au or written submissions may be lodged with the Secretary Geographical Names Board 346 Panorama Ave Bathurst NSW 2795.

The closing date for submissions is July 10.