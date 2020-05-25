Menu
DON’T MISS: Tenterfield Shire Council will host a Zoom meeting to discuss the Draft Development Servicing Plans Water and Sewer and Draft Sections. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
Have your say on water and sewerage plan

Jackie Munro
25th May 2020 12:00 PM
TENTERFIELD residents are encouraged to have their say on Tenterfield Shire Council’s draft water and sewer plan at a virtual meeting this week.

The council invites all interested parties to attend an online Zoom meeting to discuss the Draft Development Servicing Plans Water and Sewer and Draft Section 7.11 and 7.12 Development Contribution Plans.

Draft plans can be found on the Tenterfield Shire Council’s website at https://www.tenterfield.nsw.gov.au/your-council/council-documents/public-exhibition-documents

The meeting will be held Thursday, May 28 from 9.30am for a 10am start.

To register your attendance please visit https://cardno.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEod-6rpz4rHNURd-0HctJIgTxJxNBXS1Bg

