New shared paths for people, bikes and mobility devices are set to be delivered in Bangalow mostly in Deacon Street and Ashton Street,and are planned to be completed by June 2021. (Photo: Byron Shire Council)
News

Have your say on village’s new shared paths

Javier Encalada
22nd Jul 2020 12:00 PM
BYRON Shire Council is planning to deliver shared paths for people, bikes and mobility devices in Bangalow.

The works have been designed to make it easier and safer for people to move between the main street, carparking, Bangalow Parklands and Heritage House.

The works will primarily apply to Deacon Street and Ashton Street in Bangalow and are planned to be completed by June 2021.

The project includes 2.5m-wide shared paths along those streets, plus three refuge islands at each end to connect the new paths with the existing network.

They will be funded by council-collected developer contributions, as well as State and Federal funding programs.

Byron Shire Council is currently asking residents for pre-design consultation until July 30.

Click here to submit your opinion to council about this project.

New shared paths are set to be delivered via the Bangalow Village Plan, a document that aims to improve the walking and cycling network around the village.

Council resolved to proceed with this project following report during the June 25 Council Meeting.

Pre-design community input will be gathered and included in the brief for the design team and project manager.

Byron Shire News

