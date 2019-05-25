Have your say on controversial bus interchange plan

BYRON Bay residents are invited to have their say on the latest plan for a bus interchange in the town.

The Byron Bay Bus Interchange is being delivered as part of the Transport Access Program, a NSW Government initiative "to provide a better experience for public transport customers by delivering accessible, modern, secure and integrated transport infrastructure across the state.

But is has seen some controversy with the development flagged for the western side of Byron Bay Railway Station accessed from Butler Street - a state heritage listed site.

As part of the program, the Byron Bay Bus Interchange Upgrade would aim to provide an interchange precinct that is accessible to those with a disability, limited mobility, parents/carers with prams and customers with luggage.

The Byron Bay Interchange - Review of Environmental Factors (REF) reports it is envisaged the bus interchange "would help to relieve some of the traffic congestion from tourist, interstate and intercity coaches currently travelling through the town centre along Jonson Street which has been identified as a strategy in the Byron Bay Town Centre Masterplan".

Key features of the Byron Bay interchange include an accessible parking space, dedicated bus and coach bays, safety improvements and upgraded amenities.

Transport for NSW lists the benefits:

a heritage-sympathetic bus shelter design

an allocated area for kiss and ride and taxi services

an accessible parking space

allocated seating space for those with reduced mobility

a new amenities building with a family accessible toilet and ambulant toilet

an upgraded pedestrian crossing to formally link to the town centre

upgrades to the heritage water tower, including stabilisation works

landscaping using native species

three dedicated coach and bus bays

an additional bay for shuttle and mini-bus services

The REF states the proposal would involve the removal of all vegetation at the proposal area - 0.46 ha of native vegetation, including 0.22 ha of an endangered ecological community listed under the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016.

"The biodiversity assessment concluded that the proposal is not likely to have a significant impact on the endangered ecological community or threatened species," the REF states.

"Mitigation measures have been provided to minimise potential impacts on threatened vegetation and species.

"Overall, the environmental assessment concluded that the proposal would have minor impacts providing key control measures are implemented.

"The proposal is aimed to encourage people to use public transport, meet the demand of the patronage growth and make it easier for customers, especially those with a disability, the elderly and parents with prams, to use public transport.

The Byron Bay Interchange - Review of Environmental Factors (REF) is open to public consultation until June 6.

View the REF:

Byron Shire Council Foyer

Byron Bay library

Transport for NSW (Chatswood office and website)

Meet the project team at pop-up information stalls: