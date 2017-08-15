Have your say on the new bridge at Broadwater

Artists impression looking from the northern bank of the Richmond River.

WOULD you like to have your say on the new bridge across the Richmond River at Broadwater?

The community is invited to have a say on the draft urban design and landscape plan (UDLP) for the new bridge, which is part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said the new bridge will be about 980 metres long and be built one kilometre north of Broadwater.

"The new crossing at Broadwater, and the longest bridge of the upgrade - the 1.5 kilometre long bridge across the Clarence River at Harwood - are two of 170 bridges including 57 twin bridges being built as part of the upgrade,” the spokesperson said.

"Bridges are a key part of the upgrade as they help improve travel reliability by providing wider waterway openings to aid the flow of water away from urban centres and agricultural land during flood events.

"This will mean safer, more reliable trips for the thousands of motorists using the Pacific Highway every day.

"The aim of the draft UDLP is to seek community and stakeholder feedback on the visual, environmental and landscaping aspects of the bridge across the Richmond River. Comments can be provided to the Woolgoolga to Ballina project team until Friday September 1.

"The project team will be available to discuss the draft UDLP at the Evans Head market on Saturday August 26 between 8am and noon.

"Community members can also drop into the Broadwater Community Hall on Wednesday 30 August between 5pm and 8pm to talk to the project team.

"Community members and stakeholders can also check out the draft UDLP at static displays at Richmond Valley Council, Ballina Shire Council, Lismore City Council, Woodburn Post Office, Wardell Post office and the mobile libraries for Richmond Valley and Richmond Tweed as well as Roads and Maritime Services' Pacific Highway office in Grafton.

"Feedback can be provided via boxes at display locations, emailing W2B@pacificcomplete.com.au, by phone on 1800 778 900 or mail to PO Box 546, Grafton NSW 2460.

"The project team will consider all comments before finalising the plan and the community will be kept informed,” the spokesperson said.

For more information on the project or for a detailed list of locations to view and comment on the draft plan visit rms.nsw.gov.au/W2B.