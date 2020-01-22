Flood study aims to help reduce risks to people, property

The Brunswick River is one of the focuses of the document.

BYRON Shire residents who live and work in flood-prone areas have been encouraged to view the council's Draft North Byron Catchment Flood Risk Management Study.

The draft study is now on public exhibition and residents have a chance to read and respond to it.

Byron Shire Council's co-ordinator of works, James Flockton, said they expected a high level of interest in the study,

"Last year we had more than 300 responses to our North Byron Flood Study where we asked people to share their experiences about flooding in areas including Mullumbimby, Billinudgel and South Golden Beach," Mr Flockton said.

"The information people gave us was extremely valuable because it wasn't about predictions or what could happen in a flood - it was lived experience that included water levels, the extent of floods and impacts.

"Our consultants have taken this information, and done their own detailed studies to develop this Draft Flood Risk Management Study, which is designed to help Council manage flood-affected areas, with the aim of reducing risk to people and property."

He said the document focused on the Brunswick River, Simpson's Creek and Marshall's Creek catchments.

It provides detailed information on flood impacts, mitigation options, evacuation routes and flood management.

"This study is extremely relevant and important to all people in the north of the Byron Shire and to make it as informative and practical as it can be we need input from residents, workers, businesses and people who know the area," Mr Flockton said.

The council will host a community drop-in session at its Mullumbimby offices from 11.30am to 1.30pm on February 7.

People will be able to provide feedback to the council at this session.

The document is available at the council offices, at the Brunswick Heads Library, the general store in Billinudgel and online at www.byron.nsw.gov.au/Home/Tabs/Public-notices/North-Byron-Floodplain-Risk-Management-Study-public-exhibition.

Submissions close on February 21.