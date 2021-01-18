Have your say on proposal for new rural camping sites

A proposal for rural camping sites is before Byron Shire Council.

An application to create a small number of camping sites in Ewingsdale has been lodged with Byron Shire Council.

The DA, seeking permission to create five "primitive camping sites" and associated amenities at 81 Myocum Rd, was lodged with the council on December 11 last year.

There are existing dwellings, a farm stay and art studio already on the property.

An existing cabana is proposed to be used for the amenities.

According to documents lodged with the DA, there would be an onsite manager to oversee the camping ground, if approved.

$30,000 worth of works are proposed in the application.

The proposal is on public exhibition until January 24.