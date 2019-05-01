Have your say on plans for new district park

A concept design for the proposed Plateau Drive district park at Wollongbar, which includes a skate park, has been placed on public exhibition by Ballina Shire Council.

RESIDENTS can now have their say on the draft concept plan for a district park in Wollongbar.

Ballina Shire Councillors voted to place the plan on exhibition at the council's March ordinary meeting.

The concept design for the Plateau Drive site, which includes plans for a skate park, can be viewed on the council's website.

The need for a district park in the Wollongbar Urban Expansion Area was identified in the Ballina Shire's Community Facilities and Open Spaces Needs Analysis report in 2004.

The proposed site, on the corner of Plateau Drive and Rifle Range Rd, once housed the Wollongbar Drive-in cinema.

Visit ballina.nsw.gov.au to have your say.