Have your say on planning changes for Byron Bay

BYRON BAY: Council is inviting comments regarding planning changes for the Central Business District

BYRON Council has the extended public exhibition period for proposed amendments to planning rules for Byron Bay's Town Centre until next Friday November 15 to locals a chance to have a say.

Among changes noted is a Building Height change for one small area of Lawson St with other existing height limits remaining unchanged for remainder of town centre.

"The change pertains to the block bounded by Johnson Street, Bay Lane, Middleton Street and Lawson Street which currently has a height limit of 9 metres,” Council's Major Projects Planner Rob Van Iersal said.

"Originally this block was kept lower due to its visibility from the beach front, but due to it being on a steep slope and now not being visible behind the buildings on Bay Street it is thought reasonable that we raise the height limit in this section to the same as the rest of town.

"This would effectively raise the height limit in that section from two storeys to three storeys.”

Mr Van Iersal said this height change was unconnected to any current or future development proposals.

He said council extended the exhibition period to give the community time to consider the changes proposed.

"These plans, our Local Environmental Plan and our Development Control Plan, provide high level zoning and development controls, which inform the way land can be used.

"Local Environmental Plans are the main planning tool used to shape the future of communities and ensure local development is done appropriately, so it is critical that we hear from a broad cross-section of our community on what is being proposed,” he said.

Some of the changes Council is proposing include:

- Zoning change to B3 Commercial

- Floor space ratio removal subject to the addition of design controls applicable to the town centre

- Design controls to include 'design excellence'

- Changes to how car parking is delivered for new development to reduce cars in town centre.

Following the public exhibition period, all submissions will be reported to Council for their decision on how to continue with the planning proposal.

Go to: www.byron.nsw.gov.au/public-notices

Have your say by sending a submission to: submissions@byron.nsw.gov.au