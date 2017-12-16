Have your say on plan to give festivals a permanent home

PLANS to give North Coast music festivals Splendour in the Grass and the Falls Festival a long-term home at the North Byron Parklands are now on public exhibition.

Following a trial period, the Department of Planning and Environment is now seeking public feedback on a proposal to make cultural events a permanent fixture at the site.

To allow this to occur, two concurrent proposals are on exhibition for the public to read and make submissions.

The Department of Planning and Environment's executive director for key sites and industry assessments, Anthea Sargeant, said the department was keen to hear the community's views on the plans.

The applicant, Billinudgel Property Pty Ltd, has lodged a State Significant Development application to allow for the permanent use of the North Byron Parklands Cultural Events site for events with up to 50,000 patrons.

"The plans would allow the popular Splendour in the Grass which is held in winter, and the Falls Festival staged in summer, to have a permanent home,” Ms Sargeant said.

"The proposal would see the festivals held over five days each, with up to 35,000 patrons initially. The applicant is seeking to progressively increase patron attendance at Splendour in the Grass to 50,000, but this would only occur if certain performance measures are met.”

Other events are also proposed to be held on the site throughout the year including three music or cultural events with up to 25,000 patrons a day, five small community days such as local arts festivals for up to 5000 patrons a day, and two minor event days for school sports carnivals for 1500 patrons.

The site would operate 24 hours a day on event days, however amplified music from the stages would be restricted to 11am to midnight, or to 1am on New Year's Eve.

Upgrades to the site worth $42 million are proposed and include a conference centre, a permanent 'golden view' bar, terracing of the main amphitheatre, improvements to transport infrastructure, and restoration and maintenance of vegetation and habitat.

Submissions can be made until February 16. Visit the website for more information www.majorprojects.planning.nsw.gov.au/page/on-exhibition/