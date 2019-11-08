Revamp planned for iconic Evans Head lookout

SITTING 45 metres above sea level with stunning views of the ocean and the township of Evans Head and beyond, Razorback Lookout is a key drawcard for visitors to the Mid Richmond and a major feature of the town.

It is a gateway to coastal walks through Dirrawong Reserve to more breathtaking views from Goanna Headland.

Razorback Lookout could do with a bit of TLC and Richmond Valley Council is seeking the community's views with the release of a draft master plan for the site.

The project was put forward by the Evans Head Business and Community Chamber during the consultation on Council's Richmond Valley Made 2030 Community Strategic Plan.

Council staff held preliminary meetings with stakeholders including the Dirrawong Reserve Trust, the Bandjalang Native Title Corporation and the Chamber, to discuss the Razorback Lookout improvement project and receive ideas to prepare a draft master plan for the site.

Council's General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said the master plan was unfunded and subject to resourcing either by inclusion in council's delivery program, or through external grant funding or other initiatives.

Mr Macdonald said the aim of the project was to provide an ideas map for a range of improvements which complemented the Lookout's character.

He said the idea of the draft plan was to encourage discussion and allow people to visualise possible upgrades and provide Council with feedback.

"Razorback Lookout's infrastructure is practically located, so the draft master plan doesn't seek to reinvent the wheel," Mr Macdonald said.

"What is proposed is some improvements to traffic flow and parking, maximising viewing areas and modernising of key facilities such as toilets and picnic shelters.

"New and improved entry signage is also proposed, as well as sandstone retaining walls to replace the current timber retaining walls, new seating, upgraded pathways, and the restoration of the Goanna Headland sculpture.

HAVE YOUR SAY

Submissions will be accepted until Friday, December 6, and can be forwarded to the General Manager, Richmond Valley Council, Locked Bag 10, Casino, 2470, or emailed to council@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au

Submissions can be made online here