Have your say on Lennox village revitalisation plans

BALLINA Shire Council has approved a $6 million makeover for Lennox Head.

The vision is to create better amenity for pedestrians, more green open spaces, more shade and a social hub for families.

Council has engaged with more than 1900 people in the consultation process so far, helping staff to hatch a plan.

The plans are due to go on public exhibition for community input after all councillors voted in favour of the village renewal on Thursday.

The work is budgeted to be completed over two years, starting before April 2021.

Council is hoping to obtain some grant funding for the village renewal, considering state and federal governments are looking for ways to support the tourism sector.

“The state should be chipping in, they have talked about pushing tourism funding and this is the perfect plan,” Cr Keith Williams said in a council meeting on Thursday.

Councillor Jeff Johnson raised concerns toilets had been left out of the plans for Ross Park, as the nearest amenity block is 200m away, out of sight along the main road.

His colleagues agreed the area needs at least one cubicle.

Mayor David Wright praised staff involved in the project and said local businesses stood to benefit significantly.

“It’s the best stimulus package the businesses could have,” he said.