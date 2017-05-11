22°
Have your say on future recreation spaces

JASMINE BURKE
| 11th May 2017 4:29 PM
The Seacliffs development at Byron Bay
The Seacliffs development at Byron Bay

BYRON Shire Council is encouraging the public to give their input on developing a Recreation Needs Assessment to guide the council's planning for present and future needs on active and passive recreation.

The assessment includes open spaces and recreation features such as parks and playgrounds, sporting fields and courts, bushland and natural areas, and beach/water access.

The assessment is being developed in conjunction with consultants ROSS Planning who will meet with local sporting groups, schools, seniors groups and disability agencies.

When finalised, the assessment will help set the council priorities in providing better facilities, budget allocations and support grant funding applications.

Open Space and Resource Recovery Manger, Michael Matthews said the public input will help create a snapshot of the community's needs and serve as a basis for developing future recommendations.

"We want to capture the needs of towns and villages so we can get the mix right and find out what facilities and places we want to grow and those that we need to change,” Mr Matthews said.

Residents are invited to attend drop-in sessions to discuss recreation and sporting opportunities for their local area.

May 12 - Mullum Farmers Markets, 7am-11am

May 13 - Bangalow Farmers Market, 8am-11am

May 18 - Ocean Shores Shopping Village, 4pm - 7pm

In addition to the drop-in sessions, an online survey is available for residents to provide input on Council's website www.byron.nsw.gov.au and is available until Friday June 2, 2017.

Paper copies of the survey are available at the council's customer service centre (Station Street Mullumbimby), Council libraries (Brunswick Heads, Byron Bay, Mullumbimby) or can be posted out by phoning Council on 6626 7000 or email council@byron.nsw.gov.au.

Topics:  byron shire northern rivers council recreation needs assesment

Have your say on future recreation spaces

