Have your say on future of caravan parks

WITH more than 400 submissions, proposed plans for two caravan parks in Brunswick Heads will now be on display for an extended period.

The Draft Plans of Management for Ferry Reserve and Massy Greene Holiday Parks went on exhibition from November 19 last year.

Reflections Holiday Parks Acting CEO Michelle Griffin said based on community requests for more time, they extended the closing date to Thursday, January 17.

"The response to the Draft Plans of Management have been very positive with more than 400 submissions received on the draft plans to date. The feedback we have received will really help to ensure our parks meet the needs of our guests and the surrounding community.”

Some of the changes planned for Ferry Reserve Holiday Park include: defining park boundaries, landscaping around proposed cabins, improving foreshore facilities, constructing a new road to provide a new entry and public access to the boat ramp and foreshore, upgrading an existing building as an office and manager's residence, consolidating long-term sites and providing an off leash dog exercise area.

The park has been sectioned into three precincts: Eastern, Central and Southern.

Proposed changes to Reflections Holiday Parks Ferry Reseve Holiday Park at Brunswick Heads. The Northern Star Archives

The Eastern Precinct will have mainly cabins, the new site office and public access to the foreshore.

The Central Precinct will provide short term sites for caravan and camping as well as park facilities.

The Southern Precinct will provide long-term sites for existing park residents.

Massy Greene Holiday Park precincts. Contributed

Planned changes for Massy Greene Holiday Park include: Providing better public access to the foreshore, providing high quality guest facilities and accommodation with wheelchair access, and the inclusion of larger sites for larger vans.

Short-term powered sites suitable for traditional camping and caravanning will continue in the Waterfront Precinct.

The Eastern Precinct will have camping and caravanning sites, as well as cabins.

Short term sites and holiday park facilities will be improved in the Western Precinct, with the aim for better integration with the boat harbour and marina areas.

Current long-term residents will be accommodated in the Southern Precinct.

Ferry Reserve Holiday Park. Contributed

How to have your say

To view the Draft Plans of Management for both parks visit the Reflections' website at or the NSW Department of Industry website.

Feedback for both Draft Plans of Management must be submitted via the Reflections' online or print submission forms for Ferry Reserve or Massy Greene.

If you missed the original deadline, you can now have your say by 11:59pm, Thursday, January 17, 2019.

Should you have difficulty accessing online, request a hard copy of the Plan of Management you would like to comment on and the relevant Feedback Submission Form via below:

. For Ferry Reserve, email PoM.FerryReserve@ReflectionsHoliday.com.au

. For Massy Greene, email PoM.MassyGreene@ReflectionsHoliday.com.au

. Or write to us at PO Box 212, Carrington NSW 2294.

Hard copy submission forms to be returned to the above address.

If you wish to maintain your privacy in this submission process you must:

Request your name be withheld from the list of submitters

Request that any of your personal information or attachments be withheld.

About Reflections Holiday Parks

Reflections manages the operations of 37 holiday parks and community reserves on Crown land throughout NSW. Formed in 2013 to consolidate the operations of 28 coastal and nine inland holiday parks and reserves located on Crown land throughout NSW, the group incorporated three holiday park brands, (North Coast Holiday Parks, South Coast Holiday Parks and Inland Waters Holiday Parks), under its corporate banner, Crown Holiday Parks.

Rebranded to Reflections Holiday Parks in February 2018, the group brings its 37 holiday and community parks on Crown land under the one unified banner. The group is a not-for-profit organisation and reinvests its surplus funds across all its holiday and community parks, so visitors and regional communities can keep enjoying these pristine locations.