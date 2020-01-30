Have your say on council’s plan for parks and sports fields

Byron Shire Council is seeking feedback on its 10-year plan for open space management, which will affect parks and sporting fields like those at the Cavanbah Centre (pictured).

BYRON Shire Council is asking residents to provide feedback on its Open Spaces Asset Management Plan.

Council manages 71 parks, 35 playgrounds, 10 sporting fields, seven skate parks, 20 hard courts (including tennis, netball and basketball courts) and two pools.

The shire’s open space assets are valued at $18 million.

Council’s asset management co-ordinator Blyth Short said it was important for people to have their say on the 10-year OSAMP, which council is preparing.

“ … We would like feedback from people who currently use our parks, playgrounds, sports fields and pools,” Mrs Short said.

“Constructive feedback from people will allow council to prioritise work, improvements and upgrades as well as determining if there are actually enough facilities to meet residents’ needs.

“We want people to quality-rate the open space infrastructure they use, what is important to them, how often they use them, and what and where they would like council to spend funds.”

The council is seeking information on condition, amenity, functionality, disability access, capacity and availability of facilities.

Feedback is preferred through an online survey which includes an interactive map.

The survey takes less and five minutes to complete.

“This is also an opportunity for people to comment on council’s companion animal exercise areas, and staff will use this information as a basis for future decision on the location and size of off-lead and on-lead exercise areas.”

Click here to have your say.

Submissions close on March 3.