Have your say on Ballina Council’s 20-year plan

BALLINA Shire residents are being urged to share their thoughts on the future of their community, as the council releases its draft Local Strategic Planning Statement (LSPS) for the next 20-years.

The draft LSPS sets out Ballina Shire Council's 20-year vision for land use planning in Ballina Shire, along with 14 planning priorities and 51 actions that respond to population growth, housing, environmental, and social challenges and opportunities and the impacts these will have on in our shire leading up to 2040.

The Department of Planning Industry and Environment has set out requirements for all regional councils in NSW to have a LSPS in place by July 1.

Strategic Planning manager Tara McGready said the council was now seeking community feedback on the document.

"We are now seeking feedback and ideas from the community on what the shire should look like leading up to 2040," Ms McGready said.

"We have already done considerable community engagement in developing our locality strategic plans and community strategic plan.

"However the development of the draft LSPS is an opportunity for further community feedback to ensure we have properly outlined the values and characteristics that contribute to our local identity."

"The LSPS doesn't stand alone, but will continually inform and be informed by a suite of existing strategic plans such as our local environmental plans, development control plans and community strategic plan as well as NSW Government plans."

"The community feedback will help refine our planning priorities and actions in the LSPS, and ensure we have a statement that reflects our identity and how it will be maintained and enhanced into the future."

The draft LSPS is on exhibition from January 22 until March 20.

Feedback can be provided in the following ways: