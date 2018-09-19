Have your say on 20-year plan for town

A COMMUNITY group has urged Wollongbar residents to head along to a where Ballina Shire Council staff will discuss a 20-year plan for the town.

Marilyn Perkins from Wollongbar Progress Association said the meeting, to be held at the Wollongbar Hall from 5pm on Wednesday,would be a vital opportunity for residents to better understand the plan.

"It's a really important meeting because the strategic plan is on exhibition,” Ms Perkins said.

"We just want to make sure people are informed about the plan.”

She said all residents should get informed about the plan and make a submission.

"You're going to make a contribution to the growth and development of the area,” she said.

"You're going to have a say about how Wollongbar expands.”

She said part of that process, for the council, would mean identifying whether sentiments that development shouldn't grow between - and link up - Wollongbar and Alstonville are still strong in the community.

A Ballina Shire Council spokeswoman said acting manager of strategic planning Klaus Kerzinger would be at the meeting to discuss the draft Wollongbar Strategic Plan.

Residents will be able to ask questions at the meeting.