Have your say on $2 million spend

Council said some great projects ideas have already been put forward.

RICHMOND Valley Council is asking its community for input on how to spend $2 million to ensure the local area continues to grow following the dire drought and bushfire conditions.

The council received the funding from the Federal Government under its Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements and Community Drought Support Program, with the money being split between bushfire and drought recovery projects.

Projects already put forward include water options to droughtproof local sporting fields such as Queen Elizabeth Park, a spot to access water from the tidal side of the Richmond River. The Colley Park complex could also benefit from being able to tap into the council’s recycled water, which supplies the Casino golf course.

Emergency water access points have also been proposed for rural locations, such as Bora Ridge, Myall Creek, Swan Bay and Rappville, as well as installing drinking water fountains and refilling stations in key areas.

Other options include painting the Casino water tower and an annual music festival.

Richmond Valley Council mayor Robert Mustow thanked the Federal Government for the additional funding, saying the council would certainly be using it.

Cr Mustow said providing immediate financial assistance to councils to support local initiatives would prove beneficial, with projects being put forward having community wellbeing front of mind.

He said supporting the community to recover and rebuild after last year’s bushfire disasters, as well as to cope with the effects of drought, continued to be an urgent priority for the council.

“Council is working closely with both state and federal government agencies towards this goal and there are now a wide range of recovery measures in place for those impacted by the fires and drought,” Cr Mustow said.

“Recovery will be a lengthy process, but the early signs are good, and the support of the community and charity groups has been outstanding.

“Local businesses and clubs, as well as organisations and charities, have all made a big difference to the community’s ability to restore some normality to their lives.”

Project ideas and suggestions will be accepted by the council until Friday February 21, and can be lodged via the council’s website contact page richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au/contact/have-your-say/make-a-submission or emailed to council@richmonvalley.nsw.gov.au.