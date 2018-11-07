Have your say: How can Ballina council improve?

DO YOU think Ballina Shire Council can improve?

The council will this month undertake a community satisfaction survey to measure its performance on key facilities and services.

Micromex Research will conduct a telephone survey to about 500 randomly selected community members and ask a series of questions about the council.

General manager Paul Hickey said: "This is a great way to obtain feedback from the community in respect to preferred priorities for council and to identify areas where we can improve our service levels.

"The information also independently measures how we are performing as a local government organisation as we get to benchmark ourselves against other councils throughout NSW.”

"We would like to get a good cross section of the community to participate in this important survey, it will only take 10 minutes of your time.”

For more information on the survey, or to review previous survey results, visit ballina.nsw.gov.au (search community priorities).