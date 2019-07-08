Menu
REVITALISATION: An additional $100,000 has been announced for the revitalisation of Lismore CBD project, and the community is invited to suggest how the money should be spent.
HAVE YOUR SAY: $100,000 to revitalise Lismore CBD

JASMINE BURKE
8th Jul 2019 12:17 PM
LISMORE businesses and residents can have their say about how $1.5 million should be spent on revitalising the Lismore CBD.

The NSW Government has announced an additional $100,000 in funding for the project.

Regional NSW Acting Deputy Secretary Chris Hanger said the local expertise of Lismore residents and business owners will guide the revitalisation, which aims to bring customers back to the CBD and attract tourists, through funding for community engagement activities.

The $1.5 million revitalisation, announced earlier this year, will progress the plans drawn up from the ideas that are gathered.

"We want Lismore's CBD to capture the spirit of the community, to represent its heritage, to be a place that is fun, exciting, connected, safe, accessible, functional and efficient, with infrastructure that will attract tourists and help businesses prosper,” Mr Hanger said.

"Work is getting underway on the $8.2 million flood mitigation project to provide extra protection for Lismore and now we're focusing on providing the CBD with infrastructure such as better digital connectivity, so businesses can attract and better service their customers.

"The 2017 floods hit CBD businesses hard and two years on we're seeing vacant shopfronts across the precinct, so it's important for planners to talk with a wide range of people to understand what practical solutions need to be implemented.”

Lismore City Council Mayor Isaac Smith said a consultant will gather community opinions and suggestions and use that experience to create a roadmap that will guide the journey towards a better and brighter CBD.

"This will not be another report that sits on a shelf, but a detailed action plan identifying initiatives, potential partners and funding sources that will turn concepts into reality, which puts us in a fantastic position to grow and improve our city,” Mr Smith said.

"For this reason we are very pleased to receive NSW Government funding for this important project, which will guide and inform the revitalisation of Lismore's CBD.

"We will be asking local businesses to share their ideas for improving infrastructure, digital connectivity, boosting business confidence, attracting investors and linking the health and sports precinct with the CBD and the riverbank.”

The six month consultation will be administered by the Lismore City Council and a steering committee of regional stakeholders will oversee the revitalisation project.

