A new selection of ice-cream available on Coles shelves which is produced by Norco. Marc Stapelberg
Have you tried the ultimate ice cream?

23rd Mar 2018 11:31 AM

THERE are some delicious new ice creams coming out of the South Lismore Norco factory.

We know, because in the interests of accurate reporting we popped down to Coles to get some to try.

Coles and Norco have been working together for more than eight years to produce ice cream, and they have just launched their Ultimate range, including new flavours Mint Choc Chip, Salted Caramel Fudge, Strawberry Shortbread and Peanut Butter Cookie Dough.

The Ultimate ice cream range is produced by Norco in South Lismore from milk products sourced from dairy farms across northern NSW and south ease Queensland - without any artificial colours and flavours.

The 100 per cent Australian farmer owned dairy co-operative produces 222 million litres of milk annually and turned over 555m in 2017.

Ice creams already produced by the joint venture have picked up several industry awards for innovation, taste and value.

So, whether it's mint that gets you taste buds drooling, or salted caramel, at $6 a tub, you should give these ice creams a go and support our local farmers.

The flavours

Ultimate Mint Choc Chip Ice Cream - A crisp and refreshing blend of mint infused ice cream with ribbons of dark chocolate ripple and crunchy choc coated

peppermint pieces throughout.

Ultimate Salted Caramel Fudge Ice Cream - Chunks of chewy caramel fudge combined with a sticky golden salted caramel sauce and artfully blended with a rich

vanilla ice cream to give you a flavour explosion.

Ultimate Strawberry Shortbread Ice Cream - Enchanted flavour of sweet strawberry ripple with chunks of buttery shortbread and blended with creamy vanilla ice

cream - a great one for the traditionalists.

Ultimate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream - Smooth and creamy peanut butter ice cream loaded with chunks of cookie dough - a tub of nutty deliciousness.

