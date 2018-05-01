Have you seen this woman?

Police are seeking public help to find Kyrran Aileen Ellen Daley, wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police are seeking public help to find Kyrran Aileen Ellen Daley, wanted on outstanding warrants. Contributed

POLICE are appealing for public information to locate a Northern NSW woman wanted on outstanding warrants.

Kyrran Aileen Ellen Daley, aged 31, was wanted for outstanding warrants relating to stealing and traffic offences.

Officers from Richmond Police District have commenced inquiries to locate the woman.

Police have information she frequents the Dulwich Hill, Earlwood, Ballina, Cabbage Tree Island and Lismore areas.

She was described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, with a medium build.

Anyone who sights Ms Daley, or has any information of her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.