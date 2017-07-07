Have you seen this woman?

Police are trying to locate Kyrran Aileen Ellen Daley, 30.

POLICE have appealed to the community to help track down a Ballina Shire woman wanted for allegedly concealing a serious offence.

Kyrran Aileen Ellen Daley, 30, is wanted on an outstanding warrant and is known to frequent the Ballina, Evans Head and other North Coast towns.

She is described as being Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, about 180cm -185cm tall, with a medium build and black hair.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of this Kyrran should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the online reporting page.

Information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Police remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.