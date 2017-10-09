31°
Have you seen this stolen bike?

Stolen bike from the weekend.
Stolen bike from the weekend.
JASMINE BURKE
POLICE are asking people to come forward if they have seen this YZ blue and white trail bike.

The dirt bike was stolen from Bellevue Avenue in Lismore after a break and enter on Saturday night.

The bike's registration is YZ450F.

Topics:  lismore northern rivers crime richmond lac stolen bike trail bike

