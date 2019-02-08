Have you seen this Nimbin man?

Police are trying to locate Peter Donald Muirhead, who has been reported as a missing person.

POLICE have put out another call for public information as the search for a missing Nimbin man continues.

Richmond Police District are appealing to the public for any information into the location of Peter Donald Muirhead, who was last seen on January 10.

Mr Muirhead is 61 and lived at Lillian Rock, but police believe he may now be homeless.

Mr Muirhead drives a Ford XD ute, rego unknown.

Police are concerned for Mr Muirhead's well-being as he suffers from some serious health issues.

If you have any information about Mr Muirhead, contact Nimbin police on 6689 1244 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.