A 2013 RMZ250 Suzuki was stolen from Chilcotts Grass recently.

The bike had distinctive stickers, which police say may have been removed or covered up.

If you see this bike or know who stole it please call Lismore Police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E69074181. All calls are treated with confidentially.

Please share with any motorbike or buy/sell/swap groups you are a member of.