Police from the Richmond Target Action Group are investigating the theft of several motorbikes during the early hours of Sunday morning from Tamar Street, Ballina.
Crime

Have you seen these stolen motorbikes?

16th Oct 2019 2:09 PM
DO YOU know where these motorbikes are? If you have seen them, police want to know, as they were stolen from a Ballina address on Sunday.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group are investigating the theft of several motorbikes during the early hours of Sunday morning from Tamar Street, Ballina.

Some of the bikes have been located, but the two pictured bikes have not been recovered yet.

If you know anything about the theft of these bikes (or where they currently are) please call Ballina Police on 6681 8699 or Crimestoppers on 1800333000 Police reference is E276857497 #BallinaCrime

