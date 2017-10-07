23°
Police ramp up search after concerns for woman's safety

Sarah Leedham and Garry Fletcher were last seen at 8am today, in Glen Innes.
JASMINE BURKE
by

Saturday 5pm: Police have renewed an appeal for public assistance to help locate the man and woman believed to be travelling in Northern NSW, as serious concerns are held for the woman's safety.

Original story: POLICE are asking the public to assist them to locate a man and woman believed to be travelling in Northern NSW.

Sarah Leedham and Garry Fletcher were last seen at 8am today, in Glen Innes.

Police have concerns for the welfare of Ms Leedham.

Sarah Leedham, 33, is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160cm to 165cm tall, 60kg to 70kg with a medium build, a fair complexion, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Garry Fletcher, 36, is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 177cm, 82kg, with a medium build, fair complexion and light brown hair. He has a beard and moustache.

 

Police do not have a description of their current vehicle.

Anyone who may have seen either person, or has information concerning their whereabouts to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

People should not report crime information via NSW Police Facebook and Twitter pages.

