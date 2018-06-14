Menu
Crime

Have you seen these men?

14th Jun 2018 2:00 PM

POLICE have issued alerts for three men who are wanted on warrants on the Northern Rivers.

MICHAEL BULL

 

WANTED: Michael Bull, 47, is believed to be living in the Nimbin area.
Michael Bull, 47, is believed to be living in Nimbin.

If you can help police locate Mr Bull, please call your local police or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

JOSEPH LAURIE aka LAURIE COOK

Joseph Laurie, also known as Laurie Cook, is 32 years old and frequents Alstonville and Ballina.
Joseph Laurie, also known as Laurie Cook, is 32 years old and frequents Alstonville and Ballina.

If you can help police find Mr Laurie please call your local police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

SHONEE ALLSTON

 

WARRANT: Shonee Dillon Allston is 22 years old and lives in Evans Head.
Shonee Dillon Allston is 22 years old and lives in Evans Head.

If you can help locate Mr Allston please call your local police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000

Lismore Northern Star

