Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland police are seeking the public's assistance to help locate Benjamin David Englefield may be travelling in a grey VW Amarok with NSW registration DYL O6U.
Queensland police are seeking the public's assistance to help locate Benjamin David Englefield may be travelling in a grey VW Amarok with NSW registration DYL O6U. Richmond Police District
Crime

Have you seen man wanted over huge drug haul?

27th Aug 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN wanted in connection to the seizure of a large quantity of illegal drugs may be in the Northern Rivers area, police say.

Queensland police are seeking the public's assistance to help locate a man they believe may assist with their investigation following the seizure of 766kg of MDMA powder.

Benjamin David Englefield may be travelling in a grey VW Amarok with NSW registration DYL O6U and may be headed towards or currently in the northern New South Wales area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

drugs mdma seizure northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Why woman was found not guilty of 'horrific' home invasion

    premium_icon Why woman was found not guilty of 'horrific' home invasion

    Crime THE victim was attacked and tied up before his home was ransacked in the middle of the night.

    Incredible effort save sawmill from deliberately lit fire

    premium_icon Incredible effort save sawmill from deliberately lit fire

    Business Hurfords says it's 'business as usual' at the Casino site

    JAIL CLOSURE: Fears for loss of pay and conditions

    premium_icon JAIL CLOSURE: Fears for loss of pay and conditions

    Breaking Unions says switch from public to private prisons has been painful

    Peter Allen's cousin gives rare insight into entertainer

    premium_icon Peter Allen's cousin gives rare insight into entertainer

    News Why does Tenterfield celebrate Peter Allen?