Have you seen man wanted over huge drug haul?

A MAN wanted in connection to the seizure of a large quantity of illegal drugs may be in the Northern Rivers area, police say.

Queensland police are seeking the public's assistance to help locate a man they believe may assist with their investigation following the seizure of 766kg of MDMA powder.

Benjamin David Englefield may be travelling in a grey VW Amarok with NSW registration DYL O6U and may be headed towards or currently in the northern New South Wales area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.