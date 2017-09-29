32°
News

Have you seen Joshua Waters?

Joshua Waters is wanted by the police
Joshua Waters is wanted by the police Contributed

POLICE would like to speak to 34-year-old Joshua Waters.

Community assistance is required in locating this wanted person as police believe he may be able to assist them with inquiries into a home Invasion that happened in Tweed Heads South on Sunday, September 17.

Proceeds of this offence include a Grey 2011 VE Commodore, registration number 665XJR (QLD).

 

A similar car to the one stolen.
A similar car to the one stolen. Contributed

If any member of the public knows the whereabouts of Joshua Waters, the stolen Holden Commodore, or has information that may assist this investigation, they can contact Senior Constable John Rowland at Tweed Heads Police Station on 075506 9499 or alternatively Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  home invasion joshua waters tweed byron police

Lismore Northern Star
PREPARE: You need to be aware of these active fires

PREPARE: You need to be aware of these active fires

AFTER yesterday's scorching temperatures, maximums will be a little cooler today, but not by much.

Little boy 1 of 100 worldwide affected by this disease

Four-year-old Nicolas Harding has a severe neuromuscular condition only seen in about 100 people worldwide and for him, requires life-long support.

Severe neuromuscular condition requires 24/7 care.

Car thief sits on pillow to see over dashboard

An unlicenced young person has been charged with taking a car without the owner's permission.

The driving was so erratic witnesses called police

A helping hand to beat bitou bush

Bitou bush invades coastal dunes and prevents native species from growing and providing habitat.

Property owners called out to control invasive plant

Local Partners