Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Child internet safety tips
Breaking

Public hunt for alleged child sex offender

13th Jul 2018 6:54 AM | Updated: 7:45 AM

POLICE have asked locals to be on the lookout for a fugitive from NSW who may be hiding out in north Queensland.

Joseph Lowe, 51, is wanted on an arrest warrant for child sex offences.

He is described as being of caucasian appearance, 170cm tall, with a thin build, light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators believe the man, who is from Lightning Ridge, may have travelled to North Queensland.

Police have also received information Mr Lowe may be in possession of firearms.

Officers from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad are seeking information from the community about Mr Lowe's location.

Joseph Lowe, aged 51, is wanted on an arrest warrant for child sex offences.
Joseph Lowe, aged 51, is wanted on an arrest warrant for child sex offences.

If sighted, members of the community are urged not to approach Mr Lowe; instead, contact triple-0 (000) immediately.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

 

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Do not report crime information via Facebook and Twitter pages.

Related Items

Show More
child sex offences crime editors picks nsw police queensland wanted

Top Stories

    How this plant changed a Ballina man's life

    premium_icon How this plant changed a Ballina man's life

    Health DON ELLISON says he was on his death bed when he was diagnosed with diabetes 15 years ago. Then he discovered a very special plant.

    Brother's special effort to help sister battling rare cancer

    Brother's special effort to help sister battling rare cancer

    Health "I can't provide her treatment, I can only provide her support"

    Buonissimo! A little taste of Italy... on wheels

    premium_icon Buonissimo! A little taste of Italy... on wheels

    Business Bringing authentic Italian food onto Australian dinner tables

    'Detective' solves the mystery of abandoned boat

    premium_icon 'Detective' solves the mystery of abandoned boat

    Offbeat It wasn't her usual find on her morning beach walk

    Local Partners