Have you seen John the swaggie on the road?

ONCE A SWAGMAN STOPPED IN CASINO: John Cadoret the swagman has been walking for 40 year. Pictured here at Casino.

ONCE A SWAGMAN STOPPED IN CASINO: John Cadoret the swagman has been walking for 40 year. Pictured here at Casino. Susanna Freymark

FOR 40 years John the swagman has been taking life one step at a time walking the east coast of Australia.

We caught up with Grant John Cadoret in Casino after many residents called to say - he's here.

John the swaggie: John the swagman, Grant John Cadoret, who has been walking the highway for 40 years, dropped into Casino.

John the swaggie is known via a Facebook Page run by fans of his, and after being featured on Australian Story in 2004.

Carol Tomek from Casino has been waiting 14 years to met the famous swaggie to give him some fruit and postcards with stamps on.

"It made my day," Carol said.

John is used to the enthusiasm about his life style.

"Some days people are lining up to see me," he said.

Forty years ago John decided to leave his bank job for three months. He started walking and hasn't stopped.

"I live off what I find," he said.

John doesn't receive any government benefits.

People have given him food on his travels and he sleeps rough 'in the bushes' each night.

If its raining , he waits under a tarp until the weather clears.

His shoes wear out every four months yet he refuses lifts when offered, preferring to walk.

"I carry a few books and a little radio," he said.

No mobile phone, no social media or any of the other trappings of modern life for John.

"I'm not missing out in any way," he said.

Why does he do it?

"Freedom," John said looking wistfully at the road ahead.

He walks to his brother's house once a year in Ballarat and then walks back up to Caloundra in Queensland to see his mother.

He maps out a route but just as easily changes his mind and walks somewhere else, he said.

"I have no ties," he said.

He was on his way to Bonalbo and Woodenbong, he said.

He picked up his gear and began the walk along a wet Bruxner highway as heavy trucks rolled by.

His diminutive figure seems to be a welcome sight in the country as possibly Australia's most famous swagman walking the highways and small roads of the nation, expecting nothing from anyone and surviving on the kindness of strangers.

Facebook comments

Shirley Ross: He has got so much stuff to carry.

Annamieka Little:I turned around and was offended when he knocked back my lift offer. Now I know why. Good on ya, swaggie

SoulsistaSheli Nagas: I reckon he's a jolly old swagman.

Emma Quinn: I stopped today and was talking to him. Good bloke.

Geraldine Therese Townsend: Many years ago at home at Mallanganee I walked after him to give him a bottle of water, as it was a swelteringly hot hot day.

Valerie Ramsay: Seen him on the highway going up to Brisbane then was surprised to see him on the way back

Laura Lee: My family and I stopped to give him some water and fruit last year between Stanthorpe and Tenterfield. Nice bloke.

Kevin Thomas: So in reality he is a homeless bloke who gets everything given to him by people who think he is the Forest Gump of his generation.

Facebook Page about John

https://m.facebook.com/groups/1281878175234548