Family of James Richards say he hasn't been seen since Monday and is believed to be in Byron Bay.
Have you seen James? Missing man believed to be in Byron Bay

Liana Turner
by
15th Jun 2018 11:02 AM

A WOMAN has appealed for help in finding her husband, who she says is missing and believed to be in the Byron Bay area.

Justice Lansdown said her husband, James Richards, had not been seen since Monday, when he left their home in Yarrabilba, Queensland.

"He took off to Byron Bay on Monday and only contacted me twice,” she said.

"We have two children together so it's very alarming as it's not in his nature.

"I'm just wondering if anyone has seen him just so I know he's safe.”

She said he was travelling in a white 2005-model Nissan Patrol utility with Queensland registration.

She said Mr Richards had since not been answering calls and his family were concerned for his welfare.

Ms Lansdown has urged anyone who has seen Mr Richards or is aware of his whereabouts to phone or text her on 0403 070 375.

