Have you seen him? Police seek 32-year-old man over pursuits

NSW Police are seeking information about the whereabouts of 32-year-old Matthew Lawrence Tansley.

POLICE have appealed for information to help find a man wanted on warrants.

NSW Police have said in a statement 32-year-old Matthew Lawrence Tansley, pictured, is wanted on warrants relating to alleged police pursuits.

He is known to frequent the Lismore, Evans Head and Parramatta areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to not approach him but contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.